Organizers of a special Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch hosted at Endeavors Special Events Venue welcomed dozens at the event, which included entertainment by sax player Ryan Youmans and vocals from the venue’s proprietors.
The mother/daughter duo of Monique Stone, of Killeen, and Ursula Cimone, of Pflugerville, collaborated with Briauna Mims, of Killeen, to offer a special celebration of women Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day.
“It was really just an idea,” Mims said when asked about the beginnings of this get-together. “About a month ago, I was searching for a way to say ‘thank you’ to many of the women I met since moving to the area.”
Mims, who is a fashion designer by trade, is married to Sgt. Cameron Mims in the Second Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood. The couple will be relocating to Germany in another month, so the idea of creating this event was prompted by the looming change of address.
Mims discussed her ideas with Stone and Cimone and the three decided to combine their gifts and welcome friends to brunch.
The food was catered by Jolly’s Family Restaurant which does business next door to Endeavors. Selections from their menu included breakfast entrees like Texas french toast; honey chicken biscuit sandwiches; a bagel, egg and cheese sandwich; and favorites like biscuits and gravy or chicken and waffles.
As guests began to arrive, some chose to start with juices or a delicious mimosa served in beautiful flutes. The brunch included fresh fruit selections and sweet desserts like banana pudding or brownie delight.
Saxophonist Ryan Youmans played some jazz selections of his own from the stage. According to his website, he teaches and is a full time saxophonist for the U.S. Army in the 1st Cavalry Division Band. He plays in a wide variety of musical groups which has given him the opportunity to further develop his versatility as a musician.
The delightful music by Stone and Cimone was a highpoint for guests who had great things to say about the afternoon.
“Truly an inspired afternoon,” said Tricia Malls of Killeen who thoroughly enjoyed the entire experience.
