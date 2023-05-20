Women Veterans United hosted a Unity Walk on Saturday at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.

The event, which drew about 30 participants, was hosted by military veteran Jessica Langford to celebrate women veterans across the country in all that they go through and raise funds from vendors to donate to Words Unite Bookstore, a female veteran-owned business.

