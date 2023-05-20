Women Veterans United hosted a Unity Walk on Saturday at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.
The event, which drew about 30 participants, was hosted by military veteran Jessica Langford to celebrate women veterans across the country in all that they go through and raise funds from vendors to donate to Words Unite Bookstore, a female veteran-owned business.
The event was going on at the same time and location where the Central Texas Lupus Group was was raising proceeds for individuals with lupus.
Women Veterans United teamed up with CTX Lupus Group to plan a bigger event that will help the cause of multiple different groups.
“I am an avid supporter of finding a cure for lupus; a lot of women veterans are actually getting diagnosed with lupus after coming out of service.” Langford told KDH.
Many vendors were set up for the event, and dance groups performed for the attendees who came in support.
The CTX Lupus Group has been hosting the event every year for quite some time, but due to COVID, they had to pause all activity until resuming this year.
“We are just out here trying to raise support and awareness to the lupus survivors and to anyone who doesn’t know about lupus and what it means.” Tiffany Skinner, facilitator for the event, said.
For more information about the Women Veterans United organization and what can be done to support female veterans, email the facility at wvufc2021@gmail.com.
