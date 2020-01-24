Construction work continues on a portion of O.W. Curry Drive in Killeen. The work is being done on a stretch of the road that intersects East Central Texas Expressway and runs past Applebee’s, Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Hampton Inn.
Currently, the road has had its surface removed. Road crews are working to repair flaws before repaving the road.
The portion of road under construction is closed to through traffic on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The road is reopened to through traffic after 3 p.m.
Shine did not return questions Friday for an update on the project and expected completion date.
