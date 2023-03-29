Contractors working to install a utility line in the area of Hallmark and Florence Streets hit a gas line Wednesday morning causing a leak and the telltale smell of natural gas.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said firefighters were on the scene within five minutes of receiving the call and will remain until the leak is repaired as a measure of safety.
“There is no danger to the public,” Kubinski said Wednesday afternoon. “The gas is releasing into the air from a small rupture.”
There should be no interruption in service, according to Kubinski. He said the utility and gas lines were clearly marked above ground and that sometimes through ground settling or just small miscalculations, the underground framework isn’t where it’s supposed to be.
He went on to explain that because of the leak’s proximity to sewer lines, crews have opened 12 manhole covers to allow fumes that naturally travel along the path of least resistance to escape. Crews will also be monitoring those street openings until the “all clear” is called.
Crews were still onsite around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and the intersection remained closed.
Gas company Atmos Energy personnel were on scene early, “within 10 minutes of receiving our call,” Kubinski said. Employees with the energy company were digging up portions of the street at the intersection and locations along the path of the gas line in order to place a temporary line to re-route the gas until repairs are made. Kubinski said he was given a timeline for the repairs to be about three to four hours.
“Atmos will investigate the incident thoroughly,” Kubinski said. “And, they will handle all of the clean-up at the scene.”
An Atmos Energy representative was not immediately available for comment.
Residents who experience any interruption of service or want additional information should contact Atmos Energy directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.