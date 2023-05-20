demolition

A construction crew Thursday tears down the drive-thru area of the former Extraco Banks in Killeen on the corner of Jasper Road and West Central Texas Expressway. Crews were also inside the building.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The drive-thru area of the former Extraco Banks building at 201 W. Jasper Drive in Killeen came crumbling down this week, reduced to a pile of rubble.

Workers with EBCO General Contractor, LTD of Cameron were seen Thursday removing the outside structure.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

