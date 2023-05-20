The drive-thru area of the former Extraco Banks building at 201 W. Jasper Drive in Killeen came crumbling down this week, reduced to a pile of rubble.
Workers with EBCO General Contractor, LTD of Cameron were seen Thursday removing the outside structure.
Janell Ford, executive director of communications for Killeen, told the Herald Friday that the drive-thru structure is the only thing that is expected to be removed.
“The removal of the drive-through was approved to be removed and we are currently waiting on the approval of the remodel permit for the repairs on the inside,” Ford said.
Ford said she is unsure what the facility will be remodeled to be.
The former bank was the home for a church for a short time.
