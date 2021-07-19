COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove stated Monday that scheduled maintenance and repairs to the US Highway 190 Bypass, from Farm-to-Market Road 2657 to Interstate 14 would begin Tuesday and last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
Big Creek Construction will also continue pavement repairs along the US 190 Bypass during this time. Work is expected to be completed during the daytime hours, and motorists should anticipate intermittent lane closures and delays throughout the day. All motorists are encouraged to follow posted road construction signs for the safety of themselves and work crews.
For questions or concerns, contact Jake Smith, Texas Department of Transportation Waco District spokesman, at Jacob.Smith@txdot.gov or 254-867-2836.
