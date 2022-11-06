Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez advises local residents to watch for fog to roll in Monday morning.
“It will come in from the south and may bring in some drizzling rain.” Sanchez said on Sunday afternoon.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 7:02 pm
Forecasts from the National Weather Service-Fort Worth indicate there will be a 50% chance of showers Monday before noon with patchy fog in places.
Conditions will remain moist and muggy until about lunchtime and then become partly sunny with a high near 81 for the day. Overnight, skies will remain partly cloudy with a low around 65. Southeast winds will be slight at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday temperatures will climb back into the low 80s with a high near 82 under partly sunny skies. Overnight the low temperature will be around 63 and winds will calm from the south, southeast.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high again near 81 and winds south, southeast from 5-10 mph. Lows overnight Wednesday will be around 64 under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be warm, into the low 80s and mostly sunny, but a cold front will creep in during the overnight hours chilling the temperature to near 56 before morning.
On Friday, the cold front continues under sunny skies with a high temperature near 68. The low Friday will drop to around 43 under mostly clear conditions. Saturday the high is predicted to only reach 59 during the day.
Lake levels
Belton Lake continues to maintain level at 66.9% full at 13.27 ft. below normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 72.5% full at 11.18 ft. below normal.
