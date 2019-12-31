Speed limit 1.jpg

Traffic zooms by on Interstate 14 in Nolanville in December while the speed limit was still 75 mph.

The speed limit on Interstate 14 will be temporarily reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph between Farm to Market 3423 (Indian Trail) in Harker Heights through Nolanville to the overpass at Farm-to-Market 2410 in Belton, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The reason for the reduction is that the area will be under construction while new speed limit signs are posted permanently changing the speed limit in that area from 75 mph to 65 mph, the release stated.

