Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, a job placement agency, held it’s 33rd annual awards luncheon on Friday. The event recognized 21 individuals, businesses and community organizations. Over 200 people attended the event in support of the award recipients.
Opening remarks were from British Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
“People are at the center of everything we do,” Keating said. “The wellbeing of our soldiers and their families are important to the community in which they live, no matter if they are active duty or retired. We must focus on helping them as they transition from military service to pursue other endeavors.”
Workforce Solutions also got the Temple ISD and Killeen ISD Career centers involved. Killeen ISD students filmed and managed all audio and visual productions for the event while the Temple ISD students welded and made each trophy. This year Workforce Solutions created the new “Torch Awards” to be given out at the event, prior awards were a typical crystal-style cylinder.
“These events are really important. It’s an opportunity to acknowledge the good that these people have done,” said award recipient John Crutchfield, who heads up both the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “We want to give people positive reenforcement and encouraged them to continue what they are doing.”
Here is a list of awards given:
Torch Award for Personal Achievement recipients were Augusta Kangbai-Green; Benjamin Smith; Brandon Dansby; Christopher Watson; Corali Gaumam; Damon Cleaton; and Ronald Nash.
Torch Bearer Award recipients were Edwards Ellis-Kelsey and Jeni Carbone-Williams.
Torch Award for Community Partener recipients were Betty Quinn, with Baylor Scott & White; the Fort Hood Garrison.
Torch Award for Employer of the Year recipients were Akima Support Operations; O’Reilly Auto Parts; Sabrina’s Family Daycare; Reynolds Consumer Products; Texas Ford Dealers; and Whinstone US.
Torch Award for Training Provider of the Year was awarded to Elite Nurse Aid Training.
Torch Award for Professional of the Year was awarded to Denise Ross.
Torch Award for Leadership was awarded to John Crutchfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.