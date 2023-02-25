A Killeen woman is working to make resources available for those suffering from kidney disease, after her own difficult diagnosis.
“You have polycystic kidney disease, it’s a hereditary disease,” Davonna Green recalled the diagnosis she received just over 20 years ago at the age of 29.
“What does this mean?” she responded with a blank stare.
“It means you are going to die of kidney failure or you’re going to die of heart disease,” her doctor responded.
Davonna felt completely lost, “He didn’t give me a website — he sent me to research it online.”
How do I not die of kidney disease?
How do I not die of heart failure?
Shocked. Depressed. Overwhelmed. Davonna said she asked questions, but her doctor had no answers.
“I had just had my second child,” Davonna said. “I have had one — maybe two good doctors since then who tried their best to give me information and resources, but my experiences in the nephrology community have been horrible.”
The lack of available information is one of the greatest challenges Davonna has faced since her diagnosis, along with dismissive medical personnel.
“There are so many kidney patients, you get treated as one of 1 million people,” Davonna said “‘Just go over there and sit with the other million people asking the same questions.’”
Living with kidney disease did not have a major impact on her life early on, Davonna said.
But in those early days, she raised her children as a single mother, going to the emergency room sick after her children went to bed, and being home to fix them breakfast the next morning.
She has always been a fighter: earning four degrees in 10 years, and surviving an abusive relationship.
“I’m kind of boring,” Davonna, 51, said with a laugh as she reflected on her life now. “I work for the State with Health and Human Services.”
Davonna has worked for the government for many years, and in 2018 she relocated to Texas from where she was born and raised in Washington D.C.
“I love cooking — that I do every day,” Davonna said. “I cook at least two full blown meals every day.”
With a history of running a catering business and as a personal chef, Davonna said she has always enjoyed cooking. In recent years, her medical condition transformed her skills into a passion.
“I had kidney disease, and I understood the importance of learning how to cook based on your life and your diagnosis,” Davonna said. “Most of the things I cooked I focused not on a particular genre of food, but making it healthy.”
The cuisine Davonna cooks ranges from Indian or Chinese, to comfort food. Davonna said her goal is to open a vegan restaurant in the Killeen area one day.
“When I was a personal chef, some of my clients were diabetic, or had some other sort of issue that required them to have some sort of health restriction — and that’s what I do now,” Davonna said. “I have chosen to be vegan, and now all of the food I cook is vegan.”
But even plant-based foods can be unhealthy: it can include processed food with veggie burgers or veggie hot dogs, she said.
She particularly focuses on reduced fat and sodium, and lower salt content because it is good for her kidney disease.
“A plant-based diet changed my life,” Davonna said. “I’m not saying I’m perfect, but if you saw me on the street, you wouldn’t even know I was on dialysis, you wouldn’t know I was sick.”
After changing her diet, Davonna said her cholesterol plummeted and her energy soared.
“Gastrointestinal issues, those went away, and I have one of the best sets of labs at the dialysis center every month,” Davonna said. “That didn’t happen until I got on a plant-based diet. The opposite of what they tell you to eat as a kidney patient: More meat, and milk. The meat and dairy gave me heart disease because of the fat content. When I stopped eating it, I was perfect.”
Switching to a plant-based diet did not mean sacrificing quality, Davonna said.
“We eat good over here — trust and believe,” Davonna said. “We had a hoagie today for lunch — it was delicious. I just roasted some artichokes, in some olive oil, salt, and pepper — got them nice and toasty and basically made a sandwich with the same flavors as a hoagie but without the meat.”
Davonna built her sandwich with smoked vegan gouda, tomatoes, banana pepper, and red onions.
In addition to cooking, Davonna enjoys spending time outdoors: sitting in the sun and walking around with her toes in the grass.
“Basically reading. I usually read cookbooks,” Davonna said. “But my favorite genre of books is crime and legal stuff. The clues, and their minds, and how it all comes together, the psychological side of it. It is fascinating.”
Davonna met her husband Ricky Green in 2020. They got married the next year and moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Three months after their wedding, on Christmas Eve 2021, Davonna’s husband thought the doctor’s dismal prognosis had come true when he came home from running to the grocery store to find his wife lying unconscious in a pool of her own vomit.
“I was in end stage renal failure,” Davonna said. “The nauseousness and sickness I had been experiencing was coming from that. My kidneys had failed, and I didn’t know it until I went into the hospital.”
After being admitted to the hospital, Davonna began dialysis.
Just before the incident over Christmas 2021 that led to her dialysis, Davonna said she missed the clues that her kidneys were failing.
“I was confused a lot,” Davonna said. “I have a very technical job, and suddenly if I had to read a document or a complicated spreadsheet, I’d be doing the same step over and over again. I had a hard time focusing and translating data.”
Davonna said she also had a difficult time focusing on conversations, she suffered from fatigue, and nausea.
“I didn’t connect it to kidney failure,” Davonna recalled. “My mind was just screwy; I couldn’t explain it. It was because of the toxic levels in my body, it messes with your brain a little bit.”
Immediately after beginning dialysis, Davonna noticed improvement in her mental function.
“On dialysis my brain was so clear,” Davonna said. “I was hearing complete sentences — I needed dialysis.”
But with clarified brain function, Davonna began the process of facing her greatest fear: dialysis.
“Dialysis was the one thing I was afraid of my whole life because I’d seen other family members, you know, basically die on dialysis,” Davonna said. “Once they went on dialysis their quality of life plummeted with what it did to them physically and emotionally and mentally.”
Davonna said it took several months for her to come to terms with her diagnosis and establish a new normal.
Dialysis three days a week has impacted Davonna’s ability to travel spontaneously with her husband.
“My husband and I, we love road trips,” Davonna said. “We would get up and go. ‘Let’s go to Dallas,’ or ‘let’s go to Louisiana,’ and I can’t do that anymore.”
Now in preparation for a road trip, Davonna must plan well in advance to set up dialysis in advance which can take weeks — or even months.
Road trips are now confined to weekend outings, so Davonna can be back in town for treatment.
“Plus, I was still sick, so I couldn’t imagine doing anything at that time,” Davonna said. “My quality of life was going to suck — just like everyone else in my family.”
Ricky has been an outspoken advocate for his wife, taking care of her when she is ill, and fighting for her to get the best care in hospitals and at dialysis centers.
“He has had to fight for me all the time because there are times that I can’t speak for myself,” Davonna said. “Advocacy is so important for people who are struggling with kidney disease — you just can’t do it by yourself.”
The emotional toll affects her husband as much as it does herself, Davonna said. She has felt his empathy and watched him cry and struggle through the process, as well.
“He’s fighting for me to get a kidney, too. He doesn’t want me to die, he wants me to be treated fairly, and he wants me to get better,” Davonna said. “I get overwhelmed by the whole situation — which I think is natural. But I don’t think I would be as productive, and I wouldn’t be a happy and fully functioning regular .. person if I didn’t have an advocate: a person who I know is going to be there for me and wants me to live and wants me to be just as productive as I want to be.”
Davonna said she is grateful for her supportive husband, as well as an understanding manager at her job where she can work from home — and from the dialysis center.
“Work doesn’t stop — and that has been important for me,” Davonna said.
Davonna has had one failed kidney transplant due to a blood clot at the site, and it took a full year to get back on the transplant list.
“Now, I’m on like four transplant lists,” she said.
In her spare time, Davonna is working toward establishing a nonprofit organization to support others suffering from kidney disease and those supporting loved ones with similar health challenges.
“Ironically, my experience with the medical community is exactly why I decided to start my nonprofit,” Davonna said. “To provide education and resources for people.”
According to her research, Davonna said the Center for Disease Control lists Bell County as one of the top 25 of 254 Texas counties for chronic kidney disease stemming from diabetes and hypertension. Texas is ranked second only to California nationwide in kidney disease, her studies found.
“Only 1 in 10 people are even aware they have kidney disease,” Davonna said. “It is because it’s a silent disease — you don’t know you have it until something happens. By the time you find out, you’re in stage 3 or stage 4, and you could have done things in your life to prevent that from happening, but you didn’t know.”
High blood pressure, hypertension, and diabetes are all warning signs for kidney failure, Davonna said.
In addition to raising awareness about risk factors for kidney disease, Davonna wants to provide resources and information about prevention and slowed progression rather than just maintenance.
Through her nonprofit, Davonna would like to provide pop-up kidney health testing sites, and blood sugar testing, as well as resources for individuals already on dialysis.
“If you don’t manage these diseases, you can end up with kidney failure and dialysis, finding yourself trying to put yourself on the kidney transplant list,” Davonna said.
Many people find the uncertainty of donating an organ while they are still alive to be daunting.
“People think that if they get a kidney removed it is going to make them sick,” Davonna said. “‘What if I need a kidney later in life, and I gave up a kidney?’ But they have to be tested to see if they’d be a match in the first place, but also to see if your heart is healthy and the rest of your organs are healthy. They won’t take your kidney if you can’t afford it.”
Not only do donors need to be in good health, but they also need to be strong enough to go through the surgery.
Davonna also keeps herself at optimal health so if a kidney becomes available, she will be able to take it.
Waiting for a transplant is emotionally and mentally draining, Davonna said.
“I think it is just ... you know, waiting, not knowing whether or not you’re going to get a kidney,” Davonna said. “I haven’t had — that I know of — too many people get tested to be a donor and a lot of people are afraid to be a donor or they don’t want to be a donor.”
For more on Davonna’s story, and to test to be a donor, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.