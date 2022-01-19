The Central Texas Chapter 22 of Military Officers Association of America will be hosting a luncheon at The Gin Restaurant on Nolan Creek in Belton, where the world’s fastest air speed record holder, retred Maj. Gen. Al Joersz will be featured as a guest speaker.
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
RSVP at www.centexmoaa.org/meetings.htm
Taylor Cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.