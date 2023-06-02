For nearly eight decades, the body of Pvt. Myron Williams lay in Europe. On Friday, he was finally laid to rest among his peers at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Fighting with the 4th Infantry Division, Williams is believed to have died during the Battle of Huertgen Forest in 1944. The 4th Infantry Division was previously headquartered at Fort Cavazos.

Burial 4.JPG

Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment finish folding the flag during the burial ceremony for Pvt. Myron Williams, a soldier who was killed during World War II.
Burial 1.JPG

Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, carry the casket of Pvt. Myron Williams, a soldier killed during World War II to the front of the pavilion at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Friday.
Burial 5.JPG

Staff Sgt. Kasaun Shaffer of 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, presents an American flag to Dianne Mangum, a surviving family member of Pvt. Myron Williams, a World War II soldier who was killed in Germany.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.