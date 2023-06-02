Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, carry the casket of Pvt. Myron Williams, a soldier killed during World War II to the front of the pavilion at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Friday.
Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment perform the traditional rifle salute during the funeral ceremony for Pvt. Myron Williams, a soldier killed in Germany during World War II.
Staff Sgt. Kasaun Shaffer of 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, presents an American flag to Dianne Mangum, a surviving family member of Pvt. Myron Williams, a World War II soldier who was killed in Germany.
Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment perform the traditional rifle salute during the funeral ceremony for Pvt. Myron Williams, a soldier killed in Germany during World War II.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment prepare to remove the flag draped over the casket of Pvt. Myron Williams, a soldier killed during World War II.
For nearly eight decades, the body of Pvt. Myron Williams lay in Europe. On Friday, he was finally laid to rest among his peers at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Fighting with the 4th Infantry Division, Williams is believed to have died during the Battle of Huertgen Forest in 1944. The 4th Infantry Division was previously headquartered at Fort Cavazos.
News of the soldier’s death in Germany almost 79 years ago did not elicit feelings of sadness, despair or grief from his surviving family members who attended his funeral on Friday.
Rather, the family rejoiced with his return — even though those who are around today never knew him before the war.
“What really impressed me is that the Army never gave up — I find that really impressive,” said James Reid, a nephew of Williams, as he was moved by his own words.
The ceremony Williams received was one befitting a hero.
Surviving family members received guests and visitors at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, and then Williams and the family received a police escort all the way to the cemetery in south Killeen.
There, Williams’ casket was transferred from the hearse to a white horse-drawn carriage that carried it between a row of American flags gently blowing in the wind to the pavilion where the ceremony took place.
Taking extra care, soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment transported his casket from the carriage to the front of the pavilion, his dog tags dangling from the head end of the casket.
Following the rifle salute, taps and remarks from Chaplain Capt. Joseph Anaman of 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the soldiers folded the flag draped across the casket and Staff Sgt. Kasaun Shaffer presented it to Dianne Mangum, a niece of Williams who lives in Austin.
“I have to tell you, I am very impressed,” Reid said. “Ultimately, after 80 years, he’s honored in this fashion; all the young men in uniform, (it was) just magnificent. The 21-gun salute, the taps, the obvious respect of every one of these young men.”
Williams was reported missing on Nov. 16, 1944, at the age of 29. After the war, he was not recovered and the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war, so the U.S. War Department presumptively labeled his status as deceased on Nov. 17, 1945.
In December 1951, Williams was declared unrecoverable after the American Graves Registration Command was unable to retrieve his remains when they scoured the Huertgen Forest area between 1946 and 1950.
A few years ago, historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency believed his remains had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Belgium. They exhumed the remains in 2019 and discovered his remains may have been commingled with those of another soldier.
His remains were positively identified on July 13, 2022, after a series of DNA tests.
“Today, we lay to rest a patriot who honorably served our nation for the preservation of our heritage of freedom,” Anaman said during his remarks. “Pvt. Myron Elton Williams, our nation bestows honor to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.