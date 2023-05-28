After he was killed on the battlefields of Europe during World War II, the remains of Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams will be interred Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195.
According to Dianne Mangum, a surviving member of Williams’ family — one of his nieces — the moment is a celebratory one.
“No one is sad,” she said Saturday in a phone interview. “There’s a lot of emotion about it, but it’s all joy. The main thing is no man left behind.”
Mangum, 79, had an opportunity to watch as Williams’ remains were unloaded from the cargo deck of an American Airlines plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport last week. As the plane taxied to the gate, she said it received the traditional water cannon salute, marking the significance of the precious cargo onboard. Once parked at the gate, an honor guard from Fort Cavazos waited on the tarmac to unload the casket with his remains onto the hearse.
Mangum, an Austin resident, said she was pleasantly surprised by the demeanor of the Austin Airport ground crew working on the aircraft as the remains were deplaned.
“They were so solemn, (and) so respectful,” she said. “I said, ‘Do you know who this was?’ ... and they all shook their head; there were maybe 10 or 12 of them. No, they didn’t know. So I told them about it, and they were just amazed.”
At the time of his death, Williams was fighting German forces near Huertgen, Germany, in the Huertgen Forest, when he was reported missing in action Nov. 16, 1944, at age 29, according to a release from U.S. Army Human Resources Command.
The Battle of Huertgen Forest began in September 1944 and ended in February 1945 and cost the lives of more than 33,000 from the U.S. Army, according to a report from the Army.
Since the Germans did not report him as a prisoner of war, the U.S. War Department issued a presumptive finding of death for Williams on Nov. 17, 1945.
At the time, Williams was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.
“That was one of the reasons we chose Killeen,” Mangum said. “Because he was 4th ID, and the 4th ID was strong here, and your beautiful cemetery out there is just perfect.”
Fort Cavazos was once home to the division before it moved to Fort Carson, Colorado.
Mangum said no one in the family knows exactly what he was like prior to the war, other than he was drafted and was going to college and studying agricultural science in Illinois. She said another aunt at one point said Williams was athletic, but not much is known about his pre-war endeavors.
After the war ended, the American Graves Registration Command, tasked with recovering missing American personnel in Europe, conducted several investigations in the Huertgen area between 1946 and 1950, but was unable to recover or identify Williams’ remains.
He was then declared non-recoverable in December 1951.
Historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency studying unresolved American losses in the Huertgen area, determined that one set of unidentified remains recovered in Germeter and Huertgen, possibly belonged to Williams.
The remains that had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium, in 1949, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.
Williams was accounted for by the DPAA July 13, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis, according to the Army’s release. It was believed that his remains had gotten comingled with another soldier’s remains, the Army said.
The public is invited to Friday’s burial in Killeen.
