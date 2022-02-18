Wounded Warriors hosts a skills development camp in Killeen

Wounded Warriors representatives are visiting Killeen through Sunday and hosting a skills and development camp through the organization’s Soldier Ride program.
The program is a multi-day program with multiple venues all over the country. The program pays for transportation and provides all the equipment for the veterans to come during the week and then leave on Sunday.
“We will usually do a little bit indoor and outdoor skill building. This afternoon we will have a ride through the area and then do it again tomorrow,” said Mike Owens, the Central Texas manager for the Soldier Ride program. “It’s a great way for camaraderie and getting together with other veterans. Really it gets everyone active and off the couch.”
Wounded Warriors is a global nonprofit veterans service organization that helps injured veterans in mind, body, and spirit. The group has over 20 programs that military members and veterans can participate in.
Veterans who were in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001, and have a compensable injury through V.A can participate in the programs for free.
Owens said that since it was the Killeen event is a skills development camp, it would be a smaller group that its other programs with around 20 veterans.
To learn more about Wounded Warriors and its services, go to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
