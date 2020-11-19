The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Wreaths for Vets, the organization that organizes the annual wreath laying, from holding its annual event this year.
Preparation of the wreaths will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
In order to prepare, the more than 11,000 wreaths need to be fluffed and adorned with a bow. Every grave at the cemetery gets its own wreath during the holidays. The wreaths will be laid the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Participants of the preparation are required to wear masks and are encouraged to bring their own tables.
Preparation of the wreaths normally draws around 500 people. The Special Events Center has a max capacity of around 1,600, said Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets.
The laying of the wreaths will happen Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Parking at the cemetery is limited. A park and ride program will be offered at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place. People can park in the parking lot and ride one of 10 buses to the cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.