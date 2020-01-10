Community Graphic

The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery wreath retrieval that had been scheduled for today has been moved to Sunday afternoon because of Friday night’s heavy rainfall.

Retrieval of the more than 8,000 wreaths will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.

