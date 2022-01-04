Volunteers are needed to help retrieve all wreaths that have been in place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen since Nov. 27.
“Not as many people come to assist with the retrieval of wreaths as they do for the laying ceremony, so we would appreciate anybody who can help us respectfully retrieve and retire the wreaths,” said Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets, in a news release.
The nonprofit organization puts on the annual wreath laying in November.
Retrieval of the wreaths is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Volunteers are encouraged to utilize the park-and-ride system that runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
In the event of inclement weather, the retrieval will be on the following Saturday. The National Weather Service forecast, however, does not indicate any rain chances this weekend.
Overnight lows on Friday could dip to the mid-40s with high temperatures on Saturday forecast for around 70 degrees with partly sunny skies.
Shine will be at the cemetery at 3 p.m. Friday to begin preparing for the retrieval. Anyone available can assist in the preparation.
