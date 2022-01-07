Due to inclement weather, the retrieval of the wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen has been postponed until 10 a.m. Jan. 15.
The wreaths have been in place since Nov. 27.
Retrieval had originally been scheduled for Saturday.
Volunteers who want to help on Jan. 15 are encouraged to utilize the park and ride system at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. Buses will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
