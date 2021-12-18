Wreaths Across America, an organization that places wreaths on the graves of veterans in every state and abroad, came out to Killeen City Cemetery on Saturday morning to do just that.
The event was a solemn one but with the 80 people in attendance were able to find a kind of peace together.
They laid out wreaths for each branch of the military, including Space Force and one for soldiers who are classified as missing in action.
James Bithorn, the squadron commander for the Mounted Riflemen of Sabre Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, came out to the event to give a brief speech.
“This great nation of ours has been built and safeguarded by those who couragesly placed service ahead of self,” Bithorn said, “It’s important that we remember those veterans who gave their last full measure to protect this country.”
After Bithorn’s speech was the playing of taps by Jennifer Fitzgerald, who brought along her own bugle for the occasion.
“If you know of a veteran who is being laid to rest, always let me know. I am always willing to play taps for free for any veteran,” Fitzgerald said to the crowd.
Aftward, attendees walked out to place wreaths in boxes so that they would be placed on the grave of a veteran.
