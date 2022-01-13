After being postponed for a week, the annual retrieval of the wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is set to happen at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event had been postponed from last Saturday due to inclement weather.
“I don’t foresee any problems (for Saturday),” said Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets.
Shine is urging volunteers to help retrieve all wreaths that have been in place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen since Nov. 27.
“It’s going to make a major difference,” Shine said, stating that she feels there may be fewer people who volunteer due to it being postponed. “I think we’ll lose half of our people, probably.”
She said she anticipates with a “good turnout,” the operation should be completed in about one-and-a-half to two hours.
“The dedicated ones — the ones that can — are going to be there, and we’re just going to have a real positive attitude and make it happen."
Wreaths for Vets organizes the wreath prepping, laying and retrieval every year.
Volunteers are encouraged to utilize the park-and-ride system that runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
In the event of inclement weather again, the retrieval will be 2 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service forecast indicates no rain on Saturday, although it is expected to be cold and windy.
