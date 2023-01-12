As is tradition, the annual retrieval of the wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is set to happen at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers are needed to help retrieve all wreaths that have been in place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen since Nov. 26.
There appears to be no threat of postponement with sunny skies expected Saturday.
Wreaths for Vets, which is part of Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, organizes the wreath prepping, laying and retrieval every year.
Volunteers are encouraged to utilize the park-and-ride system that runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Retrieval of all of the wreaths should take around an hour to complete.
Wreaths will be stored until Nov. 18, when they will be prepped to be placed at the graves again. The 2023 wreath-laying ceremony will take place Nov. 25.
