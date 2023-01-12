Wreaths 2 HHH.JPG

Volunteers help retrieve wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen last year.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

As is tradition, the annual retrieval of the wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is set to happen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to help retrieve all wreaths that have been in place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen since Nov. 26.

