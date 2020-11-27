Despite a 90% chance of rain in the forecast Saturday, the annual laying of the wreaths is still on as scheduled.
Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets and the annual event, said Friday that they were still going to push on through the rain.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 190, Killeen.
At the wreath laying, volunteers will place a wreath at every grave and on every compartment of all of the columbariums in the cemetery.
In total, there will be more than 11,000 wreaths placed.
The projected rain is the result of moisture going over the top of a cold front that is expected to stall out on the Gulf Coast, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin said Thursday evening.
The high temperature for Saturday is projected to top out around 50 degrees. Winds are expected to be out of the north-northeast at about 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph.
Parking will not be available at the cemetery, and with the projected rain, parking may not be available in the field across the highway from the cemetery.
A park-and-ride system will be offered at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, beginning at 8 a.m.
Ten buses will be available to shuttle volunteers round trip to the cemetery from the university parking lot at 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
