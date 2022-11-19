For many, the arrival of Thanksgiving means turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pies, green beans, rolls and dressing. For those in the Killeen area, it also means the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
What started in 2006 with only a handful — comparatively — of wreaths, has grown to more than 13,000 wreaths this year.
In order to prepare for the annual event, the wreaths must have bows attached to them, and they must be fluffed after spending a year in storage.
Those volunteering to do that on Saturday included several groups from area high schools, motorcycles and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, to name a few.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Warren Close, commander of VFW Post 3892 in Harker Heights. “(You) come out, meet great people. You see the different organizations out here. You get those kinships and you network.”
Close is also secretary of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and goes by the road name of “T-Bone.”
“I’d say there’s no better way to give thanks for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice than by going out and honoring them and showing that their final resting place is presentable and dressed appropriately,” Close said. “For special occasions, such as Veterans Day and the holidays, it gives such joy to the family members who come to visit their loved ones to see that their last and final resting place has been honored in such a way.”
It is for that reason that the wreaths are “recycled” every few years and replaced with brand new ones, according to Jean Shine, founder and president of Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, which organizes the Wreaths for Vets program every year.
“In Texas, it’s 20 (degrees) one day and 80 the next day,” she said. “We want them to look fresh. We leave them out until January and we want to honor every single person that is laid to rest in our veterans cemetery.”
On the day of the wreath-laying ceremony, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, family members present are released first to lay a wreath at their loved ones grave. The rest of the volunteers are then released to place a wreath at the other graves.
It is also common to see an array of coins on top of the graves.
According to American Military News, coins on veteran gravestones let that veteran’s family know that someone else has paid respects.
A penny means someone visited, a nickel means the visitor and the deceased trained together in boot camp, a dime means the visitor served with the deceased in some capacity and a quarter means the visitor was with the deceased when they died, the American Military News reported.
This year, volunteers helped prepare approximately 1,900 brand new wreaths that were still in the box.
The laying of the wreaths started in 2006, when Wreaths Across America brought six wreaths to the cemetery — one for each of the military branches and one for the POW/MIA.
“I was shocked that we only had six,” Shine said of the initial year. “I had seen Arlington (National Cemetery) and the beautiful wreaths they laid, and that’s what inspired me to do this.”
The first year, Shine scrambled to get nearly 400 wreaths and bows. Every year since, the cemetery has grown by nearly 1,000 plots per year.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery has land for 50,000 graves, and while the current storage situation — three trailers — is sufficient, Shine acknowledged that she and the organization are eyeing other options.
“What does the future look (like) for us?” Shine said. “We really need a building on site, which we haven’t gotten approval from the state to do that. But we’re going to have to come up with another answer for us to do.
“So, we’re working really hard trying to raise funds because we know it’s going to be a major expense buying trucks and building a building and taking care of our needs, but we’re dedicated to do this forever.”
Wreath-laying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to utilize the park-and-ride shuttle service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood, will speak at Saturday’s ceremony and place the first wreath at the base of the fallen soldier monument in the cemetery.
