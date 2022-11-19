Over 200 came to help Wreaths for Vets prepare their wreaths to lay on the headstones at Killeen Veteran Cemetery for the upcoming holiday season.

For many, the arrival of Thanksgiving means turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pies, green beans, rolls and dressing. For those in the Killeen area, it also means the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

What started in 2006 with only a handful — comparatively — of wreaths, has grown to more than 13,000 wreaths this year.

