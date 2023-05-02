The Area Veterans Advisory Committee invites the public to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195.
Veterans organizations are encouraged to attend and bring their post colors and wreaths by 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will give the welcome address. Wreaths will be laid at 10:45 a.m. followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
