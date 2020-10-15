A wreck on State Highway 195 near the intersection of Elms Road in Killeen took place around 7:45 a.m. this morning.
A Dodge truck and a small black car were involved in an accident that backed up traffic and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
It is unknown right now whether there were any injuries as a result of the accident.
Further questions have been sent to the Killeen Police Department.
