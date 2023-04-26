A wreck Wednesday morning in Belton involving an 18-wheeler and other vehicles spilled dozens of gallons of diesel fuel and injured four people, officials said.
The accident occurred around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sparta Road and Farm to Market Road 439, a two-way highway that leads to Killeen.
"The accident was between an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles. The 18-wheeler had a dry hopper, and both saddle tanks on it were punctured. It is estimated that approximately 55-65 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled," according to Bell County spokesman James Stafford. He said Belton police are handling the crash.
"In total, four patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries," Stafford said.
At 10 a.m., a Google traffic map of the area showed traffic was still backed up near the intersection.
This is happening all too often. Where is DoT on this trend? Has anyone determined any common thread or cause here? Driver error / inexperience? Equipment issues?
