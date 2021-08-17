Drivers heading west on Interstate 14 in Bell County Tuesday morning were met with a massive traffic jam after a pair of vehicles wrecked in a construction zone in Nolanville.
Morning commuters were delayed about 45 minutes as traffic was congested — and part of I-14 was closed — between Belton and Harker Heights. The highway was still closed as of 9 a.m., and traffic was heavy and slow on the eastbound access road.
Two vehicles were seen wrecked on the interstate in Nolanville between the Main Street and the Nola Ruth Boulevard overpasses at about 8:30 a.m. Emergency responders were still working to clear the scene at that time. One white SUV was seen smashed into a construction barrier, and next to it, a grey SUV was rolled over onto to its side.
This story will be updated.
