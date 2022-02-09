A 17-year-old girl from Kempner died in a wreck Tuesday afternoon west of Kempner, when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a cement truck driven by a 56-year-old male from Copperas Cove, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning.
The girl, identified as Maryangela Cheyenne Williams, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 190, according to DPS public information officer Sgt. Bryan Washko.
Troopers determined that the vehicle Williams was driving was approaching the intersection of County Road 3080, approximately 3 miles west of Kempner, with the right turn signal activated.
At the same time, the driver of the 2021 Freightliner cement truck was also traveling westbound in the outside lane of the highway, Washko said.
“Williams made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the path of the Freightliner. The driver of the Freightliner made an attempt to avoid the collision, however, collided with the Ford,” Washko said.
Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Williams deceased at the scene.
Another 17-year-old passenger of the Ford was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and was listed in stable condition with incapacitating injuries.
Providing aid
Local registered nurse and Kempner resident Johnny Chadwick arrived on the scene not long after the accident happened and jumped into action to provide aid.
Chadwick said he was the fourth person on scene to provide aid to victims of the wreck, joining another nurse and two people he believed to be “good Samaritans.”
“There was a group of people providing CPR on one person, and there was another person providing stabilization for the other victim that was inside the car,” Chadwick said.
Local resident and Marine Corps veteran Guy Seaman also arrived at scene approximately 10 minutes after the wreck happened.
“One nurse said one has a pulse but breathing is shallow and the other is not breathing,” Seaman said via email to the Herald Tuesday evening.
Though he has been out of the Marines for around 16 years, Seaman’s instincts also kicked in, saying it gave him flashbacks and he remembered the “ABCs” that all Marines were taught when taking mandatory life-saving courses: Air way, blood, circulation.
“I said let’s get them on flat ground and provide (CPR),” Seaman said.
He said within minutes, more emergency medical technicians arrived on scene.
“I helped clear the area to make space for triage while others were rotating in on Mary to provide CPR,” Seaman said.
With the presence of EMTs, Seaman turned to prayer.
“I prayed out loud for Mary and others said a prayer out loud over the other young lady,” he said.
He said he also continued to do what he could.
“... I assisted in whatever way I could to ensure the EMTs had a clear pathway and grabbed the gurney from the helo and ran it to the other young lady that lived,” Seaman said.
Chadwick also said he helped load the passenger onto the helicopter.
As a veteran, Seaman said he stayed on scene until everything was clear and had a message for Williams’ family.
“I would like to tell the father and mother that I’m greatly sorry for their loss ... and I remained there in prayer and what little medical assistance I could provide from my very (little) medical training in the Marine Corps,” Seaman said.
Chadwick said that from his perspective as a nurse, he has one recommendation for everybody.
“I tell you what, this was an eye-opener for a lot of people, and this is from my perspective as a life-saver ... everyone needs to take a CPR course and a first aid course — everybody,” he said.
