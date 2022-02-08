Update, 7:58 a.m. Wednesday: Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko released the following statement about the vehicle accident:
"Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a major crash between two vehicles. A 2012 Ford Fusion passenger car, operated by 17-year-old Maryangela Cheyenne Williams, of Kempner, Texas, was travelling westbound on the shoulder of US 190. According to the investigating Trooper, Williams was approaching the intersection of CR 3080 with her right turn signal activated. A 2021 Freightliner cement truck, operated by a 56-year-old male from Copperas Cove, Texas was traveling westbound in the outside traffic lane approaching the Ford from the rear. Williams made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the path of the Freightliner. The driver of the Freightliner made an attempt to avoid the collision, however, collided with the Ford. Williams was pronounced deceased on scene by the Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman. The 17 year-old passenger in the Ford was air evacuated to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and was in listed in stable condition with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Freightliner suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was not transported."
When local registered nurse and Kempner resident Johnny Chadwick arrived on the scene of a bad wreck on U.S. Highway 190 not far west of Kempner Tuesday, his instincts kicked in.
Chadwick said he was the fourth person on scene to provide aid to victims of the wreck, joining another nurse and two people he believed to be “good Samaritans.”
“There was a group of people providing CPR on one person, and there was another person providing stabilization for the other victim that was inside the car,” Chadwick said.
From what he heard, Chadwick said it may have been a multi-vehicle accident.
Chadwick said he did not know the status of the victims.
“I know we worked on one for a long time, but I don’t know the disposition,” he said. “... I helped load one onto a helicopter and they were still working on the other one when I left.”
The Herald reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety, but the emails and calls were not immediately returned.
The wreck reportedly happened sometime around 2 p.m.
Chadwick said he has one recommendation for everybody.
“I tell you what, this was an eye-opener for a lot of people, and this is from my perspective as a life-saver ... everyone needs to take a CPR course and a first aid course — everybody,” he said.
