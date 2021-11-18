The sun is being blamed after a one-vehicle wreck in Nolanville this morning caused a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14.
Just after 7 a.m., the driver of a red SUV was travelling on I-14 near Nolanville's Main Street exit when the light of the rising sun hit him in the eyes, he told police.
"He just clipped the barricade and slid down the wall," said Nolanville police Lt. Scott Rowe.
No injuries were reported, and a tow truck was called to carry off the damaged vehicle, Rowe said.
The wreck was cleared and traffic was flowing normally shortly after 8 a.m.
