The Killeen Police Department provided an update on the accident that happened on Interstate Highway 14 in Killeen late Wednesday morning.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department, said the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was driving near the Fort Hood Street exit when they had a medical emergency and struck a Hyundai Telluride knocking it into the concrete barrier.
The driver of the Mercedes continued before driving into the barrier.
There were no serious injuries reported for any of those involved, according to Miramontez.
