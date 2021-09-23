A wreck is stalling traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Belton this morning.
Multiple emergency vehicles were seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on I-14 in a construction area between the Loop 121 and Interstate 35 overpasses.
Traffic was still backed up at about 8:35 a.m.
