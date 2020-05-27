One car had severe damage to the front of the vehicle following an accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen near the Trimmier Road exit on Wednesday afternoon.
The car was in the grass median between I-14 and West Central Texas Expressway across from the former Gander Mountain building around 1:45 p.m. Police and an ambulance were on scene.
Some traffic was slowed in that area at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.