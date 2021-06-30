A wreck is backing up traffic along Interstate 14 in Killeen on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened between the Fort Hood Street overpass and the T.J. Mills exit in the westbound lanes of the interstate at about 1:40 p.m.
A black car with a damaged front end was seen against the concrete median, and a person was seen on stretcher.
Traffic was down to one lane in the westbound overpass at about 2:05 p.m.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.