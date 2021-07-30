Emergency crews in Killeen responded to a multi-vehicle wreck in the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road in Killeen Friday evening.
The wreck happened sometime before 7 p.m.
Police provided traffic control at the intersection as the scene was cleared.
One officer said the driver of one of the vehicles ran a red light but did not provide information on the direction or travel or what vehicle it was.
It is not known if anyone was injured.
