One Copperas Cove man filed to run as a write-in candidate for mayor prior to the Aug. 20 deadline.
Devin Meadows will not appear on the ballot but is eligible to win the election as a write-in candidate. Voters wishing to cast a vote for him during early voting or on the Nov. 2 election day will need to write his name on the ballot.
Meadows is challenging incumbent City Councilman Dan Yancey who filed to run for mayor.
