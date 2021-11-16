COPPERAS COVE - New Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey said Tuesday evening that he is excited for the next three years.
Municipal Judge F.W. “Bill” Price swore Yancey in at the beginning of a workshop meeting Tuesday evening.
“For my part, the citizens of Copperas Cove placed their trust in me to be their mayor, and it’s my job every single day to earn - continue to earn - that respect,” Yancey said Tuesday evening.
Yancey overwhelmingly won the election Nov. 2 over write-in candidate Devin Meadows. Yancey received 1,292 votes to Meadows’ 52.
“I know that as the city leader, there’s a lot on my shoulders,” Yancey said. “But the good thing about it is the support of a very proactive council, a great city manager (and) great directors.”
Yancey served as the councilman for Place 3 since 2015. He had served as mayor pro tem for four of his six years on the council.
Prior to the meeting, the city honored outgoing Mayor Bradi Diaz, who had announced early in the process that she would not seek reelection.
Diaz had served as mayor since May 2019, winning a special election to fill the seat after the sudden death of then-Mayor Frank Seffrood, not long after he won a runoff for the seat in December 2018.
Diaz also served as mayor from 2004 to 2007.
“I love this city; it’s my hometown, and I want what’s best for the city, and I want to be a part of that,” Diaz said at the end of a farewell reception in her honor. “So it’s going to be really, really hard for me not to be involved in the day-to-day activities of the city.”
During the farewell reception, the city presented Diaz with her nameplate, the gavel from the dais, a plaque, the City of Copperas Cove flag and a bouquet of flowers presented by her husband, Tony.
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans presented Diaz with a card and a large rose.
Also Tuesday, Councilmembers Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez were sworn in to their second terms after being unopposed in their reelection bids.
Place 3 Runoff
The race to fill the remaining year of Yancey’s term in Place 3 is officially going to a runoff - scheduled for Dec. 7 - after the city council voted unanimously, 5-0.
Councilman Jack Smith had an excused absence from the meeting, and Place 3 will remain vacant until the winner of the runoff swears in on Jan. 4.
The runoff election pits Shawn Alzona against Scott Remalia.
Alzona finished as the top vote-getter on Nov. 2 with just over 49% of the vote, while Remalia finished in second place of the three-way race.
Early voting for the election will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.
All Copperas Cove voters - including those who live in the Lampasas County portion of the city - will vote at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace.
Early voting and Election Day voting will take place at the Early Voting Center.
