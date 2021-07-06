Spring Ho, the yearly festival in Lampasas, is back for 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
The opening ceremony for the festival was held Monday night and events will be going on all week as the festival continues.
The festival will include a live concert by William Clark Green on Saturday, a concert featuring Cory Morrow on Friday, the grand parade on Saturday and more.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and run through the city of Lampasas with residents lining the street.
There will also be countless vendors for shopping as well as a washer pitching tournament, a carnival and a pet parade.
For those interested in arts and crafts, there will be plenty of that available during the week as there are arts and crafts festivals all day Thursday through Sunday.
Events start around 8 a.m. most days and will go on all day.
The schedule for Spring Ho can be viewed at https://springho.com/schedule/.
