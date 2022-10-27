HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA Killeen Five-Star Food Market — a new food pantry for military families — held its grand opening Thursday in Harker Heights.
British Maj. Gen. Mike Keating, the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed guests and spoke about how important this resource is to military families and their peace of mind.
“This community saw a need and immediately got to work to meet it,” Keating said. “No soldier or military family should go hungry or worry about where the next meal is coming from.”
The Armed Services YMCA began holding food distribution events in October 2021, and raised 6,500 pounds of food in September. Now that the organization has a physical location, residents will be able to come in periodically to “shop” for items that they need. The bulk of food for the pantry will come from Feeding America, a national nonprofit hunger relief organization.
The pantry, located inside the YMCA building in the Harker Heights Wellness Center at 110 Mountain Lion Road, will be open for shopping from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday. Shelves are stocked with canned goods, dry goods, a refrigerated cooler for dairy products and other perishable items. This week, the chest freezers are stocked with frozen chicken pieces — whole leg quarters in 10-pound bags. There is also an ample supply of fresh fruit and vegetables.
The pantry is open to active-duty and veteran personnel, and their families, as well as Gold Star families. While officials at the one-day-per-week food pantry use the term “shopping,” the food is given away freely to those qualify. Applications for those who need to use the pantry are available at the wellness center.
“Patrons are welcomed to select 25 pounds of food from our shelves, not including the refrigerated, frozen or fresh food available,” said Robert Reeves, the pantry’s food coordinator. “Each week, shoppers have a different selection. Today, there are diapers, Lucky Charms cereal boxes, quarts of apple juice and some packaged meals.”
Reeves said he is open to suggestions from those who come in for groceries. He said there are options available for him to select from, and he would like to be able to offer families what they really use.
“Without tangible support like this, from the community where they serve and live, soldiers and their families can suffer real setbacks,” Keating said. “No soldier, veteran, or member of their family should go hungry. And, any who serve may find it humbling to ask for help.”
Since it began, the food assistance program has distributed upwards of 45,000 pounds of food to active-duty and veteran families. On average, the program distributes 6,000 pounds of food each month.
“I thing it is both hard and brave to seek out resources in times of need. Thank you all for your support of our troops and their families.” Keating said.
