HARKER HEIGHTS — A group people of five limbered up Saturday morning at Joey Moehrholt’s free yoga session at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
The group of five worked to keep up as Moehrholt led his participants through various yoga poses.
The program was made possible through the Give Back Yoga Foundation, which is a national 501(c)3 that “aims to bring the transformational benefits of yoga and mindfulness to under-served and under-resourced populations,” according to its website.
The program began at a cool 8:30 a.m. in front of the park’s batting cages, as Moehrholt sought to motivate his group in a practice that was simultaneously strenuous and relaxing.
Attendees were encouraged to bring their own equipment, but extra mats were provided to those that were without.
Moehrholt will be back again next month, on the 11th and 25th of September, at 8 a.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park.
