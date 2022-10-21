NOLANVILLE — A regular meeting for Nolanville’s City Council became emotional when a married couple told leaders that the city had “failed them” after being told by firefighters that their house was unable to be saved during a blaze on Monday.
“You failed us, the city of Nolanville failed us,” Nolanville resident Jimmy Austin said on Tuesday.
Austin told city leaders that firefighters were unable to obtain the water pressure necessary to save the home. Angela Austin, who also lived in the home, said she was told that water pressure dropped too low six times.
“We were told, ‘we just have to let it burn,’” she said.
Angela Austin explained that at least two individuals had suffered third degree burns in the fire which consumed her house at 257 West Fir Street on Monday.
City Manager Kara Escajeda said Tuesday that the fire hydrant nearest at the location was tested and found to be at an acceptable level.
An investigation into the incident, which included the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue as well as the Harker Heights Fire Department, is ongoing, officials said Tuesday.
Other business
Trash rates in Nolanville will be going up, starting Nov. 1.
The City Council approved a rate increase of $1.88 per customer for solid waste removal through Texas Dispoal Systems, a 12% increase. The rate increase includes a standard 3.25% annual increase, as well as an 8.75% rate increase to compensate for staff shortages and overhead, Sales Representative Ja-Mar Prince said Tuesday.
In addition, the company will add a third day, Wednesday, to its pickup schedule. The third day is intended for “lighter pickups,” Prince said. Councilmember James Bilberry voiced a concern that the company’s policy that allows residents to call in bulk or missed trash may encourage irresponsible behavior, but Operations Manager Vinson Curtis pointed out that the service costs money, which will disincentivize taking advantage of the system.
Additionally, the City Council disapproved the Warriors Legacy Final Plat phases B and C. The move was taken to “stop the clock” on the plat request and provide the company more time.
Crawford plumbing was approved as a vendor to work on Monarch Park’s restrooms in a bid of $16,263.
The City Council also approved the creation of the Nolanville Homelessness Prevention Coalition. The Coalition, presented by Community Outreach Jennifer Shidler, will seek to provide resources for Nolanville’s homeless population and the collaborate with like programs in the surrounding area to combat both onset and chronic homelessness. The City Council was also provided the guidelines of the $350,000 community development block grant received due to the efforts fo Grant Development Services, a grant development company that frequently works with the city of Nolanville.
