Young conservatives

Kayleigh McEnany gets a standing ovation after speaking at the Texas Youth Summit in The Woodlands on Saturday.

 Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune

THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News.

In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to the tables hawking shirts that read, “Let the revolution begin” or “Freedom is never more than one generation from tyranny.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.