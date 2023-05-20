Young Entrepreneurs in Action and Urban Power Connections came together to host the Youthpreneur Workshop on Saturday at the Rancier Middle School cafeteria in Killeen.
The event included door prizes, youth vendor booths, raffle tickets, and more. Youth from ages 5 to 18 got to learn about how to start their own business and how to keep a business running.
Several youth booths were spread out to showcase the kids’ different talents, A couple of the tables dealt with foods, art and salesmanship. Some of the booths present for the event were Lemon Squeezos, Q’S Candy Corner, and Aniya’s Bomb Bakery.
Some entrepreneurs who began their businesses years ago attended the workshop to gain even more experience.
“During the middle (of business) it started to get to me, people ignoring me, walking away and I started breaking down crying.” 12-year-old, Queyvon from Q’s Candy Corner said. “I got over it by building my self-esteem, I feel like if I get a ‘no’ I might get a ‘yes’.”
Some young entrepreneurs that came from out of town to the event.
Sariah Mathis, 13, and her mom came from Austin for the event to expose more people to the artwork Sariah was doing, all on her own. Sariah is also a part of the CEO Youth League, in which she teaches a class called Paint & Sips for the youth who want to paint and do art themselves.
“I hope that people will see my art, go to my page and start buying more paintings.” Mathis said.
The workshop had partnerships with many different organizations and businesses that lent their help to the hosts to benefit the youth of Central Texas.
There will be a summer entrepreneur class June 6 with a deadline of June 4 to sign up for the summer session.
The location of the class is at Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
The session will go in depth on business and what it takes to make one, including the naming process, financial aspects of running a business, and more.
(1) comment
Watch the Killeen CIty Council Tuesday for an unexpected event. Better yet attend and voice your opinion. This will be deleted before you can read it I am sure
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.