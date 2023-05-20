Young Entrepreneurs in Action and Urban Power Connections came together to host the Youthpreneur Workshop on Saturday at the Rancier Middle School cafeteria in Killeen.

The event included door prizes, youth vendor booths, raffle tickets, and more. Youth from ages 5 to 18 got to learn about how to start their own business and how to keep a business running.

