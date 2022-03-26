COPPERAS COVE — A group of young entrepreneurs gathered Saturday for a Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce workshop designed to help them create and build their own businesses in preparation for next week’s inaugural Oscar’s Market at Ogletree Gap Park.
A joint effort between the Chamber and the Cove Economic Development Corp., the Aspiring Professionals program is the brainchild of Michelle Rocha, a past chair of the Cove Chamber’s board of directors.
Young entrepreneurs ages 6 to 20 can learn to develop a full-fledged business including drafting an official business plan, applying for DBAs (doing business as), and obtaining sales tax permits.
All this was in preparation for setting up booths and displaying their wares and services on April 2 at Oscar’s Market, a first-of-its kind event named after Rocha’s father.
“When I was younger, my father used to push me and my two older sisters to be entrepreneurs,” she said. “He would get us a booth at the flea market and help us learn to purchase and sell … so I want to be able to do that for the community I work in, as well.
“I turned his name into an acronym, which is Operation Student and Community Advocate Readiness. So far, it’s going great. We have 12 young entrepreneurs registered for next weekend.
“We’ve had a lot of interest and we’re just trying to get the word out that this is a kids’ market; it’s kids coming up with and selling their own products. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all comes out.”
Sylvia Spires, president of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said Saturday that the program includes a variety of young entrepreneurs, and she looks forward to seeing the kids continue to learn and grow.
“What we’re trying to do is just inspire the next generation of crafters and vendors and entrepreneurs,” she said. “This is for them to kind of get their feet wet and gain the experience they’re going to need to pull off (participation in) larger festivals in the future.”
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce or visit its Facebook page.
