COPPERAS COVE — Nearly 200 to 300 people stopped by Ogletree Gap in Copperas Cove on Saturday to purchase goods or services offered by some of Copperas Cove’s youngest entrepreneurs. The business owners ranged in age from 6 to 15, selling things such as cookies, jewelry, toys, balloon art and curb painting.
Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau President Silvia Spires said Saturday’s event — the first of its kind in Copperas Cove — was a success.
“These kids have surpassed — I think — their expected sales,” Spires said Saturday afternoon. “Some of them no longer have any physical products; they are actually only taking pre-orders at the moment.”
One of the young entrepreneurs who had sold a bulk of his stock was Za’Corey Banks, the proprietor of How the Cookie Crumbles.
“I’m always in the kitchen with my mom,” Banks said of his reasons for starting his cookie business.
Banks, a 9-year-old fourth grader, explained that he has been baking with his mom for five years. He said he plans to continue following his passion for making cookies into the future.
“I like baking, and I want to keep it going,” he said.
Banks also explained that the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation taught him about pricing and how to set prices based on the ingredients he used.
Banks’ business can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HTCCCTX/.
Taking the market as an opportunity to network, 15-year-old sophomore Trayden August, proprietor of Kaleo’s Curb Appeal, went around to each vendor offering his services.
“A lot of them have, like, handwritten signs so they’re kind of big and bulky,” August said. “So I was offering them a slimmer, custom-painted sign. I figured it’ll help them advertise their business as it will also help me advertise my business. So I think it’s a win-win situation.”
August explained he only uses spray paint and none of his work will have any brush strokes.
August’s business can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kaleoscurbappeal08.
Along with selling their products, the young entrepreneurs were competing for a scholarship as well as a free vendor spot in Rabbit Fest in May.
Spires noted that the top three businesses would receive scholarships of $300, $200 and $100, successively. The top two would also win a vendor spot at Rabbit Fest.
Aretha Williams, a youth workforce specialist with the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, was one of three judges and explained what she and the other judges were looking for.
“We’re looking for originality, one, but also looking to see if they know what they’re doing and if they really are trying to inspire themselves and other people and to see what their plan is after the event going forward,” Williams said.
Also judging the local, young vendors were Les Ledger, a business professor at Central Texas College in Killeen, and Shawn Alzona, a Copperas Cove city councilman.
Businesses and proprietors present at the market Saturday were:
- Inspired by Riley — Riley Tomblin
- Kaleo’s Curb Appeals — Trayden August
- ShayMayzing’s BalloonsRUs — Sharayah Sundwall
- A Little of Something — Haylee Shumaker
- Fun Flasher — Cassy Poteet
- Ben’s Things Galore — Ben Cunningham
- How the Cookie Crumbles — Za’Corey Banks
