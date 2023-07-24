Youngsters learned some basic gardening techniques Monday at the Harker Heights Activities Center under the supervision of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Master Gardeners and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation.
As part of a series of activities for kids this summer, the gardening class was held indoors on a small scale, for small fingers.
About a dozen children ranging in age from 2 to 8 listened as Master Gardener Dave Slaughter explained the importance of planting in good soil — especially in Texas. Each child was given a small pot with rich loamy soil so that they could feel the consistency of the planting material.
“What do you need to have in the soil for good plant growth?” Slaughter asked.
Some of the answers were rocks, leaves and worms.
“You are right,” Slaughter said. He explained about the quality of soil, how worm poop helped fertilize the soil so plants would grow well and about the importance of keeping it moist.
Each child was given two sunflower seeds to plant in the container, about one-inch deep. Little fingers loved getting their fingernails dirty.
With lots of help from moms and dads, the kids learned about the parts of a flower and how each part developed into a plant.
“What is a pollinator?” Slaughter asked. Without hesitating, the answers came quickly.
“Bees, birds and butterflies,” said 8-year old Joslyn Bass.
Slaughter, with the help of his assistants, brought out a screened hamper with several live butterflies inside. The kids “oohed and aahed” as the hamper was taken from table to table.
Slaughter explained about the types of butterflies and how the process of pollination worked.
Before they were through, Slaughter reminded the kids about the importance of water, light, and temperature on the seeds and, eventually, the young plants.
“Seeds and plants are like people,” Slaughter said. “They need food, water and sunlight to grow.”
There were several questions from caregivers about pest control, where to transplant and how to maintain the young sunflowers.
“This was really fun,” said Ryan Escalona, 6, who brought his mom, Christina, to help. Several young gardeners were excited to care for their plants once they got them home.
Slaughter and his team gave each participant a booklet entitled “Take Care of Texas” from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The booklet is full of coloring pages and stickers to help teach youngsters the importance of conserving resources and a bit about planting and composting.
