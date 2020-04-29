After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Monday that outdoor sporting events should be limited to no more than four participants, the Killeen Parks and Recreation has canceled the 2020 Central Texas Youth Sports League softball and baseball season.
The city announced the decision in a news release by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
“Cancellation of youth softball and baseball was not a decision made easily,” the release said. “The current COVID-19 situation does not allow for the safe gathering of teams for practices and games, and the health and safety of participants must be prioritized.”
The more than 1,200 registered participants will receive full refunds by mail within four to six weeks, the release said. Call the Parks and Recreation department at 254-501-6390 if there is a change of address from the one at the time of registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.