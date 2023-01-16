Four young leaders were sworn into service for the NAACP-Killeen Chapter Youth Council during a commemorative program Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Iris Felder, executive director for elementary schools with Killeen ISD presided over the proceedings and Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson conducted the swearing-in procedure.
Di’Ayzia Rivera, a sophomore at Harker Heights High School, was elected president of the youth council. Anthony W. Franklin Jr., who is in the fourth grade at Clear Creek Elementary School, was selected as first vice president. Sworn in for the office of secretary was Rayne Holley, a fifth-grader at Alice W. Douse Elementary School. Caleena Moultrie, a first-grader at Douse will be treasurer. The council advisor, LaKendra Franklin, stood with the newly elected officers. She is a member of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP.
In her remarks to the officers, Felder compared their future to a boiling pot of water.
“Do you want to be a carrot, an egg or a coffee bean,” Felder asked. She explained that a carrot could become soft in hot water — weakened by the pressure of outside influences. The egg becoming hard with the same water, changing to become stiff and intolerant with all the negativity of society. Or, she said, they could be like the coffee bean — transformed by the power inside it to be greater than itself, energizing their future.
Felder acknowledged that she was not a coffee drinker, but the message was not lost on the assembly.
About a hundred people attended the service — an annual event organized by the Killeen chapter of NAACP — held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church.
Following a welcome by Di’Ayzia, Anthony led the church in a prayer. His father, who is deployed, was able to watch as organizers worked to prepare a live-stream of the program.
There was a moving presentation by students from Palo Alto Middle School. Called the Truth Seekers, the group provided a dramatic reading — a moving tribute to Dr. King and his legacy.
The program included a video message from King’s youngest daughter, Bernice King. The message, from 2016, emphasized the need for action among the American people.
When reminiscing about what her father might have said were he alive today, she replied: “What is taking you so long?”
In her closing remarks, Killeen NAACP President Taneika Driver-Moultrie congratulated all the youth officers and challenged them to prepare for the future and pledged her support to help them.
Before closing the program, Driver-Moultrie introduced Texas State Rep. Brad Buckley who took a few moments to congratulate the youth council and officers on stepping out to work toward a better future.
“I expect you all to join me in Austin,” Buckley said. “I’ll give you a tour, spend time with you and show you what government does. You’ll get a chance to stand on the dais and see for yourselves what you can become. I will help support you in all your endeavors.”
