Inspire

Ellison High School senior and quarterback Carl Robinson III participated in the youth entrepreneur program five years ago and has returned as a speaker to inspire future generations, demonstrating how he used what he learned through the workshop to attain his goals to work as a personal trainer at a family business called I Train You.

 Courtesy Photo

Inspired Designs Youth Entrepreneurship Program’s final meeting Saturday will finalize their mentorship of local students looking to launch lucrative businesses over the summer.

The workshop is hosted by Dee Garcia, owner and operator of Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barber Shop at 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite A-104.

