Inspired Designs Youth Entrepreneurship Program’s final meeting Saturday will finalize their mentorship of local students looking to launch lucrative businesses over the summer.
The workshop is hosted by Dee Garcia, owner and operator of Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barber Shop at 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite A-104.
“The youth will be able to come and learn business and life skills relating to business in an intimate kid-friendly safe zone,” Garcia said. “Our program will end with the teens receiving their own business cards and an overnight trip to Six Flags in June.”
Throughout the program participants have been invited to think outside the box and find creative ways to generate business opportunities and income as they begin to prepare for their future, Garcia said.
“We started with brainstorming from their interests back in January,” Garcia said. “We built out from there to discuss how their interests and hobbies could generate income, then we did market analysis, and began marketing studies and doing all the appropriate business research. We looked into government codes—all of the infrastructure of running a business.”
Each month students heard from business speakers specializing in different business categories, including Mayor Andy Williams, educators, youth sports businesses, logo designers, clothing designers, paralegals, tax preparation and finance specialists, restaurant owners, retired military personnel, music, film, KGRN Radio, actors, Corvette Car Club, college fraternity members, real estate and rental, and hair industry and local shoe retail service personnel.
The fifth and final meeting held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday will help students finalize their businesses in preparation to launch for the summer. If students aged 9 to 17 come to this last meeting for their first time, Garcia said mentors can meet with them again informally to help them finalize their business plans.
“We will meet again if necessary for the people who come out for their first meeting,” Garcia said.
Food is always provided for students during the monthly meetings, and dinner will be provided at the event on Saturday.
Garcia said the entrepreneurship program inspired youth in the community for 19 years before taking time off during the COVID pandemic. This is their first year back, and she is excited to see the ideas students have brought to the table this year.
“We meet for two hours monthly, starting in January, to build their businesses,” Garcia said. “We have students with businesses in sports training, braiding hair, hairstyling, and cooking. They will all be ready to do business this summer.”
For more information about attending or volunteering, call 254-220-9921.
