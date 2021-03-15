Youth programs, anti-crime efforts on Killeen council agenda

Future funding for a youth facility and an overview of current youth programs, activities and rental fees are on the agenda for today’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting.
The council will also discuss a resolution for creating a “Committee for Crime Solutions.”
“The committee’s purpose, as presented by Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, will be to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts,” a city staff report said. “The police chief will provide staff as a resource to the committee.”
The council is also scheduled Tuesday to discuss appointing initial members to the committee.
The city manager’s office supports this action, according to the report.
Today’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.